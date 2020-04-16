Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Sembabule Residents Accuse Police of Extortion

Muhammad Nsubuga Acting Police Spokesperson for greater Masaka, he says they have summoned the officers accused of brutality

In short
Justine Nampijja, one of the affected residents accuses police officers of torturing her before taking away 95,000 shillings and two crates of beer from her bar.

 

