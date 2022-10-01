Sembabule Residents Eulogize Woman Who Hid Kabaka Muteesa

In short
When Sir Edward Muteesa and his guards reached Sembabule, he was received by the Mawogola County Chief Sebastian Kitayimbwa who alongside his men plotted on how to keep the Kabaka safe. Angelina Nabakooza was assigned the role of preparing meals for the Kabaka and providing him with shelter as a group of 11 men took charge of his security.
Sembabule Residents Eulogize Woman Who Hid Kabaka Muteesa1 Oct 2022, 15:07 Comments 126 Views Sembabule, Uganda Lifestyle Feature
In short
Tagged with: 1966 Uganda crisis Battle of Mengo Dr Apollo Milton Obote Hiding of Kabaka Muteesa II Sir Edward Muteesa
Mentioned: Buganda kingdom
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.