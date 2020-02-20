Sembabule Residents Flee from Money Leaders

In short
Samuel Wamala Kuwatanya, the Mawogola County Representative to Buganda Lukiiko, says the area has received an influx of moneylenders locally known as Kafuna. According to Wamala, the money lenders have taken advantage of the financial crisis in the area owing to the livestock quarantine to lend money to residents.
Sembabule Residents Flee from Money Leaders20 Feb 2020, 12:13 Comments 150 Views Sembabule, Uganda Business and finance Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Emergence loan services Fear of arrests Money lenders taking peoples properties Residents flee homes Unscrupulous Money lenders effects of cattle quarantine in Sembabule
Mentioned: Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development – MoFPED. Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority UMRA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.