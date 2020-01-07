In short
Dr. Emmanuel Kalungi Kawooya, the Sembabule District Production Officer as well as the Marketing Coordinator, says studies found that several water sources in the area contained toxic residual elements from agrochemicals varying between 40 to 50 percent.
Sembabule Struggling to Stop Water Contamination by Agrochemicals
Dr Emmanuel Kalungi Kawooya, the Sembabule District Production Officer talking about the latest Outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease in the area
