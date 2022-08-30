Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Sembabule Veterinary Authorities Probe Rabies-Like Outbreak in Livestock Top story

Some cattle in a Kraal in Sembabule district, where farmers are struggling with a rare strain of diseases claiming livestock

In short
Charles Nsibambi, one of the affected farmers, who has lost three head of cattle in one week, says that they are worried because they are faced with a strange disease. He says that the disease is spreading very fast, adding that it has been reported on the neighboring farms.

 

