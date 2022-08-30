In short
Charles Nsibambi, one of the affected farmers, who has lost three head of cattle in one week, says that they are worried because they are faced with a strange disease. He says that the disease is spreading very fast, adding that it has been reported on the neighboring farms.
Sembabule Veterinary Authorities Probe Rabies-Like Outbreak in Livestock
Some cattle in a Kraal in Sembabule district, where farmers are struggling with a rare strain of diseases claiming livestock
