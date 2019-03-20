Fahad Jjingo
Sembabule Woman Arrested For Child Theft

In short
The victim’s mother, Jancinta Nalubega, a resident of Mbuye village in Lugusulu Sub County in Sembabule district, says she had gone to the garden by the time Alina made away with her daughter.

 

