Moses Nangumya, the Youth Group Chairperson says the party is being operated by cliques that were personalized by a few leaders at the district council; something he says has fueled intrigue and division amongst members.
Sembabule Youth Group Want NRM District Leadership Disbanded
22 Jan 2020
Sembabule, Uganda
Moses Nangumya, the Chairperson of Sembabule NRM Youth Diehards Pressure group making a point during an interview
