Semuto Health Center IV Suspends Surgical Operations

In short
Rose Nakkazzi, the theatre assistant at Semuto Health Center IV explains that conducting operations in the structure exposes patients to hospital infections. Such, infections according to medical experts, are caused by viral, bacterial, and fungal pathogens that exist in the hospital set up.
Semuto Health Center IV Suspends Surgical Operations5 Jun 2018, 13:15 Comments 237 Views Nakaseke, Uganda Health Report
Rose Nakazi the Assistant in the theater which no longer works over cracks on the floor Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.