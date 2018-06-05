Brian Luwaga
Semuto Health Center IV Suspends Surgical Operations

5 Jun 2018, 13:15 Comments 237 Views Nakaseke, Uganda Health Report
Rose Nakkazzi, the theatre assistant at Semuto Health Center IV explains that conducting operations in the structure exposes patients to hospital infections. Such, infections according to medical experts, are caused by viral, bacterial, and fungal pathogens that exist in the hospital set up.

 

