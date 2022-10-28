In short

Odongo took to the podium on Friday afternoon to express spirited support for the President during the Teso NRM Youth Leadership Summit at Soroti Sports Ground. The event attended by the Vice President Jessica Alupo, Foreign Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo, State Minister for Works Musa Ecweru, State Minister for Teso Affairs, Dr. Clement Ongalo Obote and the State Minister in charge of Disability Affairs Hellen Asamo, was organized to sensitize the youth on Parish Development Model- PDM.