Doctor Henry Mwebasa, the Director General of Health Services said many senior medical staff including consultants are performing way below their capacity and their negligence is causing unacceptably high mortality levels in referral hospitals especially of mothers who go in labour on weekends
Senior Medical Consultants Cause More Maternal Deaths on Weekends, Gov't Discloses
18 Oct 2020
Ministry of Health technical monitoring team lead by Permanent Secretary Doctor Diana Atwine at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital ward
Tagged with: Careless and weak staff in referral hospitals Dr Henry Mwebesa- Director General,Health Services Ministry of Health Healthcare services delivery Maternal and perinatal mortality increasing maternal deaths
