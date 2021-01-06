In short
In the reshuffle, Tom Bainomugisha formerly the Pader DPC has been recalled to the police headquarters at the Human Resource Management, Emmanuel Mafundo the DPC Gulu was transferred to Oyam as DPC, Tai Ramathan from Rubanda was appointed DPC Pader and Dickens Bindeeba from Sembabule assumes office as DPC Gulu.
Senior Police Officers in Aswa Region Reshuffled
