Senior Police Officers On Spot as Col Nakalema Probes Kassanda Land Row

In short
Machete-wielding men attacked a widow identified as Edry Nduhukire and her eight children on the night of October, 27, and unlawfully evicted them from their land. Although the victims reported the matter to the police, the suspect was not arrested. Instead, a developer later identified as David Mugume Rwabunyoro fenced off the said land.
Senior Police Officers On Spot as Col Nakalema Probes Kassanda Land Row7 Nov 2021, 16:42 Comments 263 Views Kassanda, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: land, disputes, Police, attack
Mentioned: State House, Police, Kassanda Distict
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.