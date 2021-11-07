Ephraim Kasozi
Senior Police Officers On Spot as Col Nakalema Probes Kassanda Land Row

7 Nov 2021, 16:42 Comments 263 Views Kassanda, Uganda Crime Report
Col Nakalema directing quesitioning a police officer at the meeting in Kassanda

Machete-wielding men attacked a widow identified as Edry Nduhukire and her eight children on the night of October, 27, and unlawfully evicted them from their land. Although the victims reported the matter to the police, the suspect was not arrested. Instead, a developer later identified as David Mugume Rwabunyoro fenced off the said land.

 

