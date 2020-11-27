Senior Security Officers in Masaka Accused of Torturing Opposition Supporters

In short
The NUP leaders led by Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, the MP for Masaka Municipality and party’s Deputy President in Charge of Central Region says that they will pursue the matter in courts of law and other tribunals that preserve Human Rights.
Senior Security Officers in Masaka Accused of Torturing Opposition Supporters27 Nov 2020, 16:01 Comments 194 Views Masaka, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Analysis
NUP Leaders (R-L) Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga, Florence Namayanja MP Bukoto East and Doctor Abed Bwanika who are pursuing Individual culpability of security officers over torture
Tagged with: Cases of Police torture Cases ofPolice torture Coordinators of National Unity Platform-NUP David Katunda Nyesigire, Masaka District Police Commander Enoch Abaine, Greater Masaka Police Commander Torture against Opposition Supporters the Prohibition and Prevention of Torture Act 2012
