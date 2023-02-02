Sensitization of Emyooga Groups in Karamoja Begins

In short
The micro finance support centre zonal manager for Moroto office, says they have started sensitizing the SACCO leadership on the legal aspects of SACCOs, including requirements for permanent registration.
Sensitization of Emyooga Groups in Karamoja Begins2 Feb 2023, 15:21 Comments 49 Views Karamoja, Uganda Local government Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: Emyooga Sacco Leaders Karamoja Sub –Region Microfinance embarks on sensetization permanent registration
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.