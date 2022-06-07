Serere Councilors Struggling to Perform without Rules of Procedure

In short
David Emokol, the Pingire Sub County LC V councilor, says that there seems to be a sinister motive behind the failure to provide the required documents. He says that the absence of supporting documents is frustrating.
Serere Councilors Struggling to Perform without Rules of Procedure7 Jun 2022, 18:36 Comments 130 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: Local Government Act Stephen Ochola, LCV Serere serere district council standard rules of procedure for district council
Mentioned: Serere District Local Government
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.