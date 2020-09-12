Edward Eninu
18:19

Serere, Kumi NRM Winners Declared Despite Glaring Irregularities

12 Sep 2020, 18:15 Comments 156 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Election Polls Updates
Julius Oluka, the NRM Flag bearer of Serere Distrct.

In short
“I am surprised to hear that I got 110 votes in my polling station. To be honest, in this house, I got only ten votes and the winner there had 101 votes. How come that I was added 100 votes and the winner more than 500 votes? Something is fishy in this election and the officials know what they did at the polling stations”, one of the candidates said.

 

