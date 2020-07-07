Edward Eninu
14:41

Serere, Ngora Return UGX 500m to Treasury

7 Jul 2020, 14:33 Comments 115 Views Ngora, Uganda Local government Health Updates
Mothers waiting for the midwife at Maternity Unit in Kagwara HC2

Mothers waiting for the midwife at Maternity Unit in Kagwara HC2

In short
Both districts advertised for various jobs at the beginning of the year, but interviews were halted after the President announced a lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Lockdown district fail to recruit new financial year recruitment of staff return of funds
Mentioned: Ministry of Local Government Ngora District Local Government Serere District Local Government

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.