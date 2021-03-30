Edward Eninu
19:21

Serere Pupil Sits PLE in Maternity Ward

30 Mar 2021, 19:14 Comments 221 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Education Health Updates
Serere candidate takes a nap after Mathematics paper, looking on is the father, Simon Richard Okurut.

Serere candidate takes a nap after Mathematics paper, looking on is the father, Simon Richard Okurut.

In short
On Tuesday morning, after consultations with PLE scouts Serere district education officials resolved to allow the new mother to sit the examination on her hospital bed and was assigned a UNEB supervisor.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Lockdown PLE 2021 Serere HC1V primary leaving examination
Mentioned: Serere district Uganda National Examination Board - UNEB

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.