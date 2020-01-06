Edward Eninu
17:56

Serere Residents Flee Homes Over Fishing Operation

6 Jan 2020, 17:56 Comments 192 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Human rights Security Misc Updates
Illegal fishing gears seized set on fire Lutoboka Fishing site Malik Fahad Jjingo

Illegal fishing gears seized set on fire Lutoboka Fishing site

In short
The soldiers were seen conducting an operation against illegal fishing in Ajuba Landing Site in Kadungulu Sub County on Sunday that sent horror to all the villages along the water shores.

 

Tagged with: Kagwara Landing Site fishing in lake kyoga residents flee homes updf fisheries protection unit updf operations on lakes
Mentioned: serere district uganda people defence forces updf

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.