Edward Eninu
16:25

Serere Struggling to Manage COVID-19 Response without Transport Top story

10 Apr 2020, 16:23 Comments 106 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Health Analysis
Serere District Grounded Ambulance

Serere District Grounded Ambulance

In short
According to Okiswa, the most reliable means of transport has been Boda-bodas, which he notes only operate with permission from his office to handle emergencies.

 

Tagged with: Joseph Opit Okojo, LCV Serere RDC Geoffrey Okiswa Serere vehicles grounded Transport for COVID-19 Management
Mentioned: Serere District Local Government UGanda Police Force

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.