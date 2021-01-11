Serere Teachers Request to 11th Parliament: Decent Burials

In short
Richard Atubi and Paul Opio, teachers of various schools in the district backed their representative Okiria and informed the minister that the meager salaries which always delays makes their families unable to purchase even a mere coffin. Hellen Catherine Atim said even their clans are too poor to arrange a decent burial when a teacher dies.
Serere Teachers Request to 11th Parliament: Decent Burials11 Jan 2021, 19:50 Comments 126 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Politics Education Updates
In short
