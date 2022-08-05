In short
Mabirizi had on July 13, filed an oath of complaint against AIGP Ochom, Stephen Tanui, the Kampala Metropolitan Area Police Commander, and Lt. Col. Fred Mwesigye, the commandant of UPDF’s operation Tokora. According to him, the order by the accused persons made on June 29, at the Mukono district grounds in Mukono district is against human rights as suspects are entitled to a fair hearing.
Setback for Mabirizi's Bid to Prosecute Police, Army Officers for Shooting-to-Kill Order5 Aug 2022, 14:59 Comments 63 Views Mukono, Uganda Human rights Court Editorial
In short
Tagged with: Lt. Col. Fred Mwesigye, the commandant of UPDF’s operation Tokora. Mukono Court Dismisses Mabirizi Males’ Petition against Police Directive on Shooting Armed Robberies Stephen Tanui, the Kampala Metropolitan Area Police Commander,
Mentioned: Mukono Chief Magistrates Court Uganda Police
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.