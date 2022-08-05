In short

Mabirizi had on July 13, filed an oath of complaint against AIGP Ochom, Stephen Tanui, the Kampala Metropolitan Area Police Commander, and Lt. Col. Fred Mwesigye, the commandant of UPDF’s operation Tokora. According to him, the order by the accused persons made on June 29, at the Mukono district grounds in Mukono district is against human rights as suspects are entitled to a fair hearing.