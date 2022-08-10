Amony Immaculate
Seven Arrested for Manufacturing Fake Notes in Lira

10 Aug 2022, 17:51 Comments 135 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Security Northern Updates
Suspects at Lira City West Division

Suspects at Lira City West Division

Police found the suspects in possession of bottles of liquid products that they are believed to have been using to print the counterfeit notes and fake 5,000 and 50,000 Shillings counterfeit currency notes worth Shillings 14.1m.

 

