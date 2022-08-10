Seven Arrested for Manufacturing Fake Notes in Lira

In short
Police found the suspects in possession of bottles of liquid products that they are believed to have been using to print the counterfeit notes and fake 5,000 and 50,000 Shillings counterfeit currency notes worth Shillings 14.1m.
Seven Arrested for Manufacturing Fake Notes in Lira10 Aug 2022, 17:51 Comments 135 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Security Northern Updates
In short
Mentioned: Lira City West Police Headquarters
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.