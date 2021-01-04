Mugisha James
20:48

Seven Arrested for Targeting Police Officers, Defacing Posters in Ndeeba.

4 Jan 2021 Kampala, Uganda
the suspects in custody

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire has identified the suspects as Hamuza Opio, Usama Matovu, Kinene Kiiza Andrew, Mayambala Francis, Sesazi Paul, Semata Asuman and Deno Alex who are currently detained at Katwe police station.

 

