Seven Arrested With Vandalized Power Transmission Equipment Worth UGX 3Bn

In short
Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says operatives tracked the suspects from Kiboga district to Kampala in Kayiwa zone in Lubaga Division where they were found selling their loot over the weekend.
Seven Arrested With Vandalized Power Transmission Equipment Worth UGX 3Bn3 May 2021, 16:45 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
