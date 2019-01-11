Seven Aspirants in Early Campaign to Unseat Luweero Woman MP

In short
The Aspirants include former legislator Brenda Nabukenya and Rebecca Nalwanga, Councilors Joy Namulindwa and Aisha Kayaga, the District Secretary for Education Zenar Merycillar Ali, one Prossy Najjuka and businesswoman Cissy Mulondo.
Seven Aspirants in Early Campaign to Unseat Luweero Woman MP11 Jan 2019, 12:08 Comments 121 Views Luweero, Uganda Election Report
Some of the aspirants Rebecca Nalwanga,Joy Namulindwa,Prossy Najjuka and Zenar Merycillar Ali Login to license this image from 1$.
