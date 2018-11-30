Seven Dead , 17 Injured in Buvuma Accident

In short
A Dyna Canter registration number UAR 241M that was carrying a group of people from a crusade at Walwanda village lost control and swerved off the road, killing six people instantly. One other person died on his way to the hospital.
Seven Dead , 17 Injured in Buvuma Accident30 Nov 2018, 21:54 Comments 86 Views Buvuma, Uganda Crime Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: accident buvuma district
Mentioned: police
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.