Seven Dead, Three Severely Injured In Kitgum Accident

In short
The traders were returning to Kitgum Municipality from Paidha market in Zombo District when their truck veered off the road and overturned. He said the seven, all died instantly.
Seven Dead, Three Severely Injured In Kitgum Accident9 Aug 2019, 12:26 Comments 163 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Breaking news
Police officers gather details of the deceased infront of the Kitgum Hospital Morgue on Friday August 9 2019. Photo By Julius Ocungi
In short
Tagged with: Labongo Amida Subcounty
Mentioned: Kitgum District Paidha Market zombo district
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.