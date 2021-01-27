Seven Eyeing Deputy Speakers Job in Parliament

Some MPs who have expressed interest to contest as Deputy Speaker

In short

They include West Budama North MP Jacob Oboth-Oboth, Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among, Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko, Ruhinda North MP Thomas Tayebwa, Gomba West MP Robinah Rwakojo, Theodore Ssekikubo, the Lwemiyaga County MP and State Minister for Finance David Bahati.