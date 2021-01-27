Alex Otto
19:14

Seven Eyeing Deputy Speakers Job in Parliament

27 Jan 2021, 19:13 Comments 291 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
Some MPs who have expressed interest to contest as Deputy Speaker

Some MPs who have expressed interest to contest as Deputy Speaker

In short
They include West Budama North MP Jacob Oboth-Oboth, Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among, Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko, Ruhinda North MP Thomas Tayebwa, Gomba West MP Robinah Rwakojo, Theodore Ssekikubo, the Lwemiyaga County MP and State Minister for Finance David Bahati.

 

Tagged with: Deputy Speaker Deputy Speaker race Jacob Oulanyah NRM Parliament Speaker
Mentioned: NRM Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.