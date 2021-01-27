Seven Eyeing Deputy Speakers Job in Parliament

In short
They include West Budama North MP Jacob Oboth-Oboth, Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among, Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko, Ruhinda North MP Thomas Tayebwa, Gomba West MP Robinah Rwakojo, Theodore Ssekikubo, the Lwemiyaga County MP and State Minister for Finance David Bahati.
Seven Eyeing Deputy Speakers Job in Parliament27 Jan 2021
