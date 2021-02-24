Seven Inmates at Busesa Prison Test Positive for Covid-19

In short
The Bugweri district Covid19 taskforce chairperson, Richard Gulume said that the victims have been taken to Kirinya prisons covid-19 treatment facility for further management.
Seven Inmates at Busesa Prison Test Positive for Covid-1924 Feb 2021, 17:48 Comments 149 Views Bugweri, Uganda Health Report
