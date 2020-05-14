In short
The new centres include Makerere University's department of microbiology and immunology, National Health Laboratory Services, the Infectious Disease Research Collaboration in Tororo district, the Uganda Virus Research Institute Plague Laboratory in Arua district, Gulu University, Rakai Health Sciences Laboratory and the Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital laboratory.
Seven More Laboratories Accredited for COVID-19 Testing Top story14 May 2020, 17:23 Comments 296 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Updates
