Seven NUP Supporters Arrested in Kayunga

On Tuesday, security personnel fired live bullets and teargas to disperse hundreds of NUP supporters in Kayunga Town Council who were protesting the cancelation of the final campaigns of Harriet Nakwede.
Seven NUP Supporters Arrested in Kayunga15 Dec 2021, 09:16 Comments 178 Views Kayunga, Uganda Election Politics Local government Editorial
Tagged with: Kayunga By-election: FDC Condemn Arbitrary Arrests, Excessive Use of Force on NUP Supporters
Mentioned: FDC
