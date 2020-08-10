In short
According to prosecution led by Captain Ambrose Baguma, between February and May this year, the accused persons and others still at large at various places within Kampala City, shared sensitive information with agents of Rwandan authorities with intentions to prejudice the security of the Defense Forces of the Ugandan government.
Seven Security Officers Remanded for Sharing Sensitive Information with Rwanda Top story10 Aug 2020, 16:28 Comments 442 Views Court Updates
The Security Officers who are accused of sharing sensitive and classified information to the government of Rwanda
