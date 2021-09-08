EDSON KINENE
Seven Suspected Robbers Arrested in Mbarara

8 Sep 2021, 07:38 Comments 127 Views Mbarara, Uganda Crime Updates
Jmaes Mwesigye RCC mbarara adressing press with tools that were found with the suspects

James Mwesigye, Mbarara Resident City Commissioner, who also doubles as the Chairperson of City Security Committee, says the operation was conducted in collaboration with sister forces like the army since intelligence reports indicated the suspects were using pangas.

 

