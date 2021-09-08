Seven Suspected Robbers Arrested in Mbarara

In short
James Mwesigye, Mbarara Resident City Commissioner, who also doubles as the Chairperson of City Security Committee, says the operation was conducted in collaboration with sister forces like the army since intelligence reports indicated the suspects were using pangas.
Seven Suspected Robbers Arrested in Mbarara8 Sep 2021, 07:38 Comments 127 Views Mbarara, Uganda Crime Updates
