Kween Fails To Recover UGX400m from Youth Groups

In short
Rogers Taitike, the Sippi Region Police Spokesperson, says they are investigating some of the youth who received the funds and have failed to pay back.
Kween Fails To Recover UGX400m from Youth Groups22 Aug 2018, 13:00 Comments 127 Views Kween, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: youth group district financial year presidential beneficiary potato irish animal police member loss aim donation custody
Mentioned: kween youth livelihood focal person youth livelihood fund livelihood fund senior probation social welfare officer kween michael wanje kween chief administrative officer kenya rogers taitike sippi region police spokesperson museveni noah malinga government youth mulugwe kapkwata boda boda kisongi youth nursery bed nyuit
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.