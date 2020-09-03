Several Arrested in Soroti Over Illegal Campaigns

In short
Some of the vehicles intercepted include for Serere County aspirant, Phillip Oucor, Dakebela County Aspirant, Vincent Enomu, Soroti East Municipality Aspirant, Jimmy Ekemu and Soroti City Woman MP aspirant, Emily Amulo.
Several Arrested in Soroti Over Illegal Campaigns3 Sep 2020, 19:51 Comments 193 Views Soroti, Uganda Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: CPS Soroti NRM Primaries candidates holding rallies illegal campaign public address system
Mentioned: Soroti City Uganda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.