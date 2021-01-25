In short
Kyenjojo District Police Commander – DPC, Julius Banganza, says several people engaged in electoral violence on Sunday and this morning leading to their arrest.
Several Arrested Over Election Violence in Mwenge North Top story25 Jan 2021, 17:57 Comments 150 Views Kyenjojo, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Updates
Voters lining up at Bufunjo Seed Secondary School in Bufunjo Town Council, Mwenge North county, Kyenjojo district.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.