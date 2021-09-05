Mugisha James
17:52

Several Feared Dead As City Building Collapses

5 Sep 2021, 17:50 Comments 672 Views Mengo, Kampala, Uganda Security Human rights Crime Breaking news
IMG_20210905_161937_172

IMG_20210905_161937_172

In short
According to witnesses, several people including builders, drivers, food vendors and bystanders are all trapped inside the building. Several people rushed with all kinds of tools including axes, hoes and hammers to try and rescue the victims trapped under the rubble.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.