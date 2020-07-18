Edward Eninu
Several Households Miss Out on Mosquito Net Distribution in Serere, Soroti

18 Jul 2020, 08:56 Comments 114 Views Soroti, Uganda Health Updates
VHT giving mosquito net in Kadungulu, Serere.

According to the Ministry of Health guidelines, each mosquito net is planned for two people and a family unit can get up to six mosquito nets. But Rose Alado, the district representative for People with Disabilities in Serere says that the exercise is uncoordinated and that some of the residents received fewer nets than planned.

 

