Brian Luwaga
13:56

Several Men Reported for Failing To Pay School Fees for Their Children

22 Jan 2022, 13:53 Comments 119 Views Luweero, Uganda Education Updates

In short
The cases came up over the last two weeks since the reopening of schools as the government ended a 22-month long lockdown on educational institutions. But as schools re-open their gates, hundreds of learners are reported to be stuck in homes, with no fees or even money to clear the school requirements.

 

Tagged with: School Reopening school fees school requirements
Mentioned: Luwero District Probation Office

