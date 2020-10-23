In short
Mathew Omagor, the Bishop of Central Teso Pentecostal Assemblies of God says that only about a quarter of 350 churches in his pastorate have complied and resumed prayers.
Several Rural Churches Remain Closed in Teso Over COVID-19 SOPs
Soroti, Uganda
St. Peters Cathedral in Soroti Diocese where the Archbishop is expected to conduct prayers as he assumes powers until a new bishop for Soroti Diocese is appointed. Login to license this image from 1$.
