Kiberu Gideon
17:23

Several Vehicles Impounded over Unpaid Express Penalty Tickets

22 Aug 2022, 17:22 Comments 251 Views Business and finance Human rights Updates
Apolice officer fills in a car number plate into EPS tracking gadgets at Kira road.

In short
The tickets are issued to motorists who violate traffic regulations in Uganda, in line with the Traffic and Road Safety Regulations, 2013. The regulations list 25 offences for which motorists and offenders are liable to pay between 20,000 and 200,000 Shillings.

 

