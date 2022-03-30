Severe COVID-19, Negative Patients Share Wards in Mulago

In short
A doctor who spoke to URN on condition of anonymity so as to speak freely on the matter, says that they received a severe COVID-19 case on Monday night and was admitted to 4A Ward, which normally hosts patients with breathing difficulties arising from other health conditions.
Severe COVID-19, Negative Patients Share Wards in Mulago30 Mar 2022, 17:56 Comments 77 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: patients sharing wards
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.