Severe Food Crisis Looms Over Karamoja

Food Crisis Expected to Result from Devastation of Fall Army Worms Hit Karamoja

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) and the USAID funded Famine Early Warning System Network (FEWSNET) says the food crisis will affect Kaabong, Nakapiripirit, Moroto, Kotido and Napak. It will be triggered by below average seasonal harvests.

 

