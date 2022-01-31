In short
Harriet Apio, a resident of Arwotomio village who has been trekking 15kms to fetch water from a stream, says that they are sharing water with animals, which has exposed them to hygiene-related diseases.
Severe Water Crisis Hits Ibuje Sub County31 Jan 2022, 09:16 Comments 112 Views Apac, Uganda Northern Business and finance Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Severe Water Crisis Hits Ibuje Sub County
Mentioned: Ministry of Local Government.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.