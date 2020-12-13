In short
An HIV testing and counselling camp organised by Kabale District Orphans and Vulnerable Children Living with HIV/AIDs –KADOLHA, a Nongovernmental organization offering health and livelihood support to the Batwa in partnership with Muko Health Centre IV, found that at least 50 members of the Batwa community contracted HIV between December 2019 and December 2020.
Sex for Food Increasing HIV Infections Among Batwa in Rubanda District
13 Dec 2020
In short
