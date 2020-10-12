In short
Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said that they got information about the party and planted informants to monitor and inform the police when the rare and illegal party would start. Towards midnight, he said, police were notified that the sex orgy had started.
Sex Party Organisers were Connected and Armed -Residents
12 Oct 2020
Kampala, Uganda
