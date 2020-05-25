In short
One commercial sex worker told URN that some of the truck drivers have families in Elegu and because of the restriction imposed on them, they are only able to meet their sexual partners in trucks at night.
Sex Workers Turn Cargo Trucks into Lodges in Elegu
25 May 2020
Hundreds of cargo trucks en route to South Sudan lining up towards security check in Elegu One Stop Border Post in Amuru Disrict- Photo by Dominic Ochola
