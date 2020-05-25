Dominic Ochola
19:29

Sex Workers Turn Cargo Trucks into Lodges in Elegu

25 May 2020, 19:20 Comments 228 Views Security Health East Africa Updates
Hundreds of cargo trucks en route to South Sudan lining up towards security check in Elegu One Stop Border Post in Amuru Disrict- Photo by Dominic Ochola

Hundreds of cargo trucks en route to South Sudan lining up towards security check in Elegu One Stop Border Post in Amuru Disrict- Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
One commercial sex worker told URN that some of the truck drivers have families in Elegu and because of the restriction imposed on them, they are only able to meet their sexual partners in trucks at night.

 

Tagged with: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) cargo drivers cross-border transmission risk communication and community engagement
Mentioned: Elegu Town Council Lorikwor West Village Uganda – South Sudan One Stop Boarder Post.

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.