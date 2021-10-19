Sylvia Nankya
10:52

Sexism and Misogyny Heightened; Women’s Freedoms at Stake -Report

19 Oct 2021 Kampala, Uganda

In short
The Special Rapporteur said women journalists, politicians, human rights defenders and feminist activists were being targeted with vicious, coordinated online attacks and intimidation, aimed at driving them off social media platforms and out of public life.

 

