Sexual Abuse Victims Petition Parliament over Sexual Offences Bill

A group of girls who are victims of sexual abuse from the districts of Kamuli, Buyende and Tororo have petitioned Parliament seeking the speedy consideration of the Sexual Offences Bill.
Sexual Abuse Victims Petition Parliament over Sexual Offences Bill28 Jun 2018, 17:53 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Girls Present a petition to Speaker Rebecca Kadaga as State Minister for Youth Nakiwala Kiyingi looks on. Login to license this image from 1$.
